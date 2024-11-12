“Be vigilant”: Kathleen Hermosa comments on Labubu toys

Kathleen Hermosa, sister of actress Kristine Hermosa, has recently captured the attention of social media users after posting a cautionary message regarding Labubu toys.

In her Facebook post, she expressed concerns about the “true significance” behind these popular toys, prompting discussions online. However, in a follow-up video she shared on her Instagram account, Kathleen stated that she was “really happy with the joy that it brings to a lot of people.”

“I don’t have any motives, but really to just say my piece. And if someone can relate and would agree, or maybe would raise awareness, I’m glad this video did its job,” Kathleen said in the video. She emphasized that her intention was merely to share her perspective, not to teach, preach, or insinuate.

She mentioned that she is aware she might face backlash for stating that she does not find the toys cute.

“I’m sorry for all those who are mad at me. I’m aware of that. I’m also aware of the cancellation and all that,” Kathleen, a devout Christian, explained as she advised everyone to do their research and be vigilant.

Kathleen’s Facebook post reshared a message from digital creator Stuff Finds, which described that Labubu dolls are “the Devil’s Pet.”

“Every Labubu you own brings you one step closer to owning a piece of Hell itself,” Stuff Finds’ post claimed.

While many have expressed their displeasure with Kathleen’s comments, others have agreed with her point of view.

“Had to dispose my labubu as soon as I found out about it’s [sic] origin + it’s scaring my son for some reason,” one comment said.

“Ngayon ko lang nakita ‘yong doll na merong 666! Definitely not a good one!” said another one.

Michael Angelo Balquin Mendoza, a Facebook user, shared a similar opinion on Labubu toys.

In his Facebook post, he shared his family’s “unexplainable” experiences with the dolls and how they caused him anxiety.