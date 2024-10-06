EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BINI among Grammys’ list of rising girl groups

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: bini_ph/IG

BINI is on another level!

The P-pop sensation has made it to the Grammy Awards‘ list of “12 Rising Girl Groups To Know Now,” proving the group is ready to dominate the international music scene.

The Recording Academy has acknowledged P-pop as one of the fastest-growing music markets, with the eight members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoannna and Sheena, leading the revolution.

“First seen in ABS-CBN’s 2019 training program ‘Star Hunt Academy,’ BINI has captured Southeast Asia with EDM-driven pop production and a blend of English and Tagalog lyrics. And as the first Filipino act to enter Spotify’s Top Artist Global Chart and to perform at the long-standing KCON festival, it’s no surprise they’ve been dubbed the ‘Nation’s Girl Group,'” the description on the website read.

BINI was the only P-pop group included in the list. They are popular for their songs “Salamin, Salamin,” “Lagi,” “Pantropiko,” and their latest track “Cherry on Top.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

K-pop groups VCHA, Kiss of Life, ARTMS, NiziU, BLACKSWAN, and UNIS, also made it to the list, along with Thai group 4EVE; American groups Citizen Queen and SZNS; and British trios FLO and Say Now.

