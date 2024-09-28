Miss Earth 2004 Priscilla Meirelles wished she did not marry ‘so early’

Miss Earth 2004 Priscila Meirelles opened up about marrying “so early” and wished she hadn’t done so.

In an interview on Luis Manzano’s channel, she said that she has “come to many realizations in life.”

Recently, Priscilla Meirelles revealed challenges in her marriage with John Estrada and announced that they are officially separating.

“Maraming realizations that iba ang gusto ko mangyari sa buhay ko ngayon. Marami ako natutunan at saka marami rin akong na-realize,” she said during the interview. She expressed the desire that she should have waited before marrying.

“If there’s one thing I would change but I do not regret, I wouldn’t have gotten married so early [at] my age because getting married, it stopped me [from] doing things, so much things,” Meirelles revealed.

“When you become a wife and a mother, of course, limited ka. ‘Yung focus mo now it’s your family [and] kids,” she added.

Although she admitted that marrying Estrada prevented her from pursuing her dreams, she made it clear that marrying was something she did not regret.

“I do not regret [it]. I have a wonderful family and a wonderful kid but the thing is like, I deprive myself of a lot of dreams that I had so I just pray that at this time around I can somehow resume them or at least you know somehow be able to achieve some of them,” she said.