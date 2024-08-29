Korean actor Kim Jisoo is now officially Kapuso

Korean actor Kim Jisoo has signed a contract with GMA Network’s talent agency Sparkle, officially making him a Kapuso.

Jisoo, who appeared in recently concluded show “Black Rider,” is the recent addition to the cast of “Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap,” where he plays a visiting doctor from South Korea.

He will also appear in the film “Mujigae” with Rufa Mae Quinto, Alexa Ilacad, Donna Cariaga, Kate Alejandrino, Cai Cortez, Lito Pimentel, and Peewee O’Hara.

Lilybeth Rasonable, GMA’s Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group, teased that Jisoo could star in an upcoming primetime series.

The contract signing took place at GMA’s network’s office in Quezon City. Several GMA executives, including Universal Records Philippines Managing Director Kathleen Dy-Go, witnessed the signing.

Jisoo is well known for his acting in “Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” “Strong Girl Bong-soon,” “My First Love,” “Bad Guys 2,” “When I Was the Most Beautiful,” “Amanza,” “Fantastic” and “Cheer Up!”

In 2021, Jisoo stepped away from the show “River Where the Moon Rises” following allegations of bullying and sexual abuse. He then later joined the mandatory military service in Korea during that same year.

“Black Rider” and “Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap” mark the actor’s return to the screen after three years.

Jisoo is not a new face to GMA events, attending the GMA Gala where he won the Red Carpet Scene Stealer Award, and the Kapuso Foundation’s relief efforts for those affected by Typhoon Carina.