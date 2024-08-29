EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Korean actor Kim Jisoo is now officially Kapuso

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Korean actor Kim Jisoo has signed a contract with GMA Network’s talent agency Sparkle, officially making him a Kapuso.

Jisoo, who appeared in recently concluded show “Black Rider,” is the recent addition to the cast of “Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap,” where he plays a visiting doctor from South Korea.

He will also appear in the film “Mujigae” with Rufa Mae Quinto, Alexa Ilacad, Donna Cariaga, Kate Alejandrino, Cai Cortez, Lito Pimentel, and Peewee O’Hara.

Lilybeth Rasonable, GMA’s Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group, teased that Jisoo could star in an upcoming primetime series.

The contract signing took place at GMA’s network’s office in Quezon City. Several GMA executives, including Universal Records Philippines Managing Director Kathleen Dy-Go, witnessed the signing.

Jisoo is well known for his acting in “Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” “Strong Girl Bong-soon,” “My First Love,” “Bad Guys 2,” “When I Was the Most Beautiful,” “Amanza,” “Fantastic” and “Cheer Up!”

In 2021, Jisoo stepped away from the show “River Where the Moon Rises” following allegations of bullying and sexual abuse. He then later joined the mandatory military service in Korea during that same year.

“Black Rider” and “Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap” mark the actor’s return to the screen after three years.

Jisoo is not a new face to GMA events, attending the GMA Gala where he won the Red Carpet Scene Stealer Award, and the Kapuso Foundation’s relief efforts for those affected by Typhoon Carina.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

iStock 1499978229

May palengke ba sa UAE? Here’s where to find local fish markets

37 seconds ago
Threads istock

Threads app has over 175 million monthly active users

21 mins ago
1 4

Meet the Judges for The Filipino Times WatchList: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024

1 hour ago
Ybeth Photo 48

New bill seeks to create registry to protect OFWs

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button