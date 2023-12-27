Sharon Cuneta acknowledges challenges in marriage with Kiko Pangilinan

Renowned actress-singer Sharon Cuneta has candidly addressed the ups and downs in her marriage with former Senator Francis Pangilinan.
In a recent Instagram post, the Megastar admitted that their relationship is “not perfect,” emphasizing their differences in direction for the future.
Despite the challenges, Cuneta expressed admiration for her husband, referring to him as a “good and honest man” and thanking him as her “neybor.”
She shared a quote card on loyalty in relationships, underscoring the importance of trust and faithfulness.
Cuneta conveyed her love for Pangilinan and expressed gratitude for his role as a father to their three children.
The couple, married since April 1996, weathered a rough patch in 2017, and in November 2022, Cuneta revealed a reunion after a six-month-long rough period that they initially thought might lead to a separation.