Sharon Cuneta acknowledges challenges in marriage with Kiko Pangilinan

Renowned actress-singer Sharon Cuneta has candidly addressed the ups and downs in her marriage with former Senator Francis Pangilinan.

In a recent Instagram post, the Megastar admitted that their relationship is “not perfect,” emphasizing their differences in direction for the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta)

Despite the challenges, Cuneta expressed admiration for her husband, referring to him as a “good and honest man” and thanking him as her “neybor.”

She shared a quote card on loyalty in relationships, underscoring the importance of trust and faithfulness.

Cuneta conveyed her love for Pangilinan and expressed gratitude for his role as a father to their three children.

The couple, married since April 1996, weathered a rough patch in 2017, and in November 2022, Cuneta revealed a reunion after a six-month-long rough period that they initially thought might lead to a separation.