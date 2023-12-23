Win Gatchalian speaks out on girlfriend Bianca Manalo controversy

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has broken his silence regarding the controversies surrounding the alleged leaked conversations between his current partner, beauty queen-turned-actress Bianca Manalo, and actor Rob Gomez. The senator reassured the public through an Instagram post stating: “No fake news will divide us apart.”

Netizens went on a frenzy last December 20 when the alleged private conversations of Gomez with Manalo and another actress were leaked and posted — now deleted — on his social media accounts. These conversations contained hints of flirtatious and intimate exchanges between them.

“He’s not here. He’s in Valenzuela,” was the last message by Manalo to Gomez on Telegram. Although unclear, netizens are assuming that she is pertaining to Gatchalian who is from Valenzuela.

Gatchalian, before becoming senator on 2016 was the Representative of Valenzuela’s 1st district from 2001-2004 and 2013 to 2016, respectively. He also served as the Mayor of Valenzuela from 2004 to 2013.

On a follow-up message on Instagram, Manalo told Gomez that the reason he was not responding was probably because he had already found another girl.

Manalo addressed the issue on December 22 through an Instagram post clarifying that she and Gomez are just friends and co-workers. She said that the conversation revolved around the intentions of Gomez to bring her Christmas gifts and that she wanted to receive them early. She also clarified that some parts of the conversation were omitted to make it look malicious.

“To be honest, this unfounded accusation is hurting me and my loved ones,” Manalo said.

“Let this controversy end so I can enjoy the rest of my time in Japan with my family,” she added.

Gatchalian and Manalo have been together since 2018 which Bianca confirmed to the late entertainment columnist Ricky Lo on December 2019.