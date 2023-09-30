EntertainmentFeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Viral Uzbek girl serenades Pinoy fans with Magnus Haven’s “Imahe”

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar

A young Uzbek girl has captured the hearts of Filipino fans worldwide with her rendition of Magnus Haven’s hit song “Imahe.” In a one-minute video that has gone viral on Instagram, the singer, known as Shirina, sang her soulful version of the song while dedicating it to her Pinoy fans.

The video, which was posted on Shirina’s Instagram account, showcases her undeniable talent as she effortlessly sings the Filipino tune. In her warm introduction, Shirina greeted her Filipino fans with a cheerful “Mabuhay to all my Filipino fans. This song is for you!”

She went on to caption the post with the heartfelt message, “Mahal kita! 💗🇵🇭 #tagalog #imahe #philippines #shirina.”

The response from Filipino fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their gratitude for Shirina’s efforts to learn and perform a Tagalog song so beautifully.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shirina (@shirinaholmatova)

One netizen commented, “Thank youuu for going extra for your Filipino faaans! Mahal ka namin ❤️🙌.”

Shirina Holmatova’s journey to stardom is nothing short of remarkable. Originally hailing from Uzbekistan, she now resides in Sydney, Australia, where she continues to pursue her passion for music.

Her video, since its posting, has garnered a staggering 45,000 views and counting, a testament to the power of music to bridge cultures and bring people together.

