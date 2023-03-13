Supreme Court junks rape, sexual harassment case vs Vhong Navarro

The Supreme Court’s Third Division has ruled that to dismiss the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against actor Vhong Navarro which was filed by Deniece Cornejo.

In a 43-paged ruling made public Monday, the camp of Navarro granted the Petition for Review on Certiorari filed by them.

“Accordingly, the Court DISMISSES the following Informations against Ferdinand ‘Vhong’ H. Navarro for lack of probable cause,” the ruling read.

“The Decision dated July 21, 2022 and the Resolution dated September 20, 2022 of the Court of Appeals in CA-G.R. SP No. 166222 are reversed and set aside,”the court explained.

The SC said that the CA dismissed DOJ resolutions dismissing the earlier ruling of the DOJ saying the case lacks probable cause.

“Erred in finding that the DOJ committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction in dismissing the Third Complaint for rape and attempted rape against Navarro for lack of probable cause,” the SC said.

Navarro is currently out on bail.