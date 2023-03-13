EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Supreme Court junks rape, sexual harassment case vs Vhong Navarro

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

The Supreme Court’s Third Division has ruled that to dismiss the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against actor Vhong Navarro which was filed by Deniece Cornejo.

In a 43-paged ruling made public Monday, the camp of Navarro granted the Petition for Review on Certiorari filed by them.

“Accordingly, the Court DISMISSES the following Informations against Ferdinand ‘Vhong’ H. Navarro for lack of probable cause,” the ruling read.

“The Decision dated July 21, 2022 and the Resolution dated September 20, 2022 of the Court of Appeals in CA-G.R. SP No. 166222 are reversed and set aside,”the court explained.

The SC said that the CA dismissed DOJ resolutions dismissing the earlier ruling of the DOJ saying the case lacks probable cause.

“Erred in finding that the DOJ committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction in dismissing the Third Complaint for rape and attempted rape against Navarro for lack of probable cause,” the SC said.

Navarro is currently out on bail.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

CIDG ESTAFA

Man arrested for offering ’sure enlistment’ to aspiring Coast Guards for P350,000

2 hours ago
labatt8

Philippine key policymakers visit UAE to strengthen relations and discuss OFW welfare with Ambassador and MWO-Dubai

2 hours ago
japanese coast guard

Japan thanks Philippine Coast Guard for rescue of Japanese crew members from distressed vessel

3 hours ago
tft website 12

Liza Soberano ‘hurt’ by Ogie Diaz’s remarks, accused ex-manager of tarnishing her name

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button