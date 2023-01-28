Greek Golden Ratio study declares Regé-Jean Page as the world’s ‘most handsome man’

British actor Regé-Jean Page, best known for his role as Simon Basset in the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton,” has been named the most handsome man in the world, according to a scientific study conducted by British plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva.

The study, which analyzed the proportion of Page’s face, gave the 34-year-old actor a 93.65% accuracy rating based on the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a scientific standard used to measure physical perfection.

According to Dr. De Silva, who used digital face-mapping software to conduct the study, Page’s “classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes” helped him secure the top spot. The study also praised Page’s eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes, as well as his perfectly shaped lips. However, the study did note that Page received a slightly lower score for his nose width and length.

Following Page on the list of the world’s most handsome men are Australian actor Chris Hemsworth with 93.53% accuracy and American actor Michael B. Jordan with a 93.46% score. The full list of the top 10 most handsome men, as determined by Dr. De Silva, includes Harry Styles, Jude Bellingham, Robert Pattison, Chris Evans, George Clooney, Henry Golding and Dwayne Johnson.

Page, who rose to fame with his role in “Bridgerton,” has also appeared in the 2022 film “The Gray Man” and is set to star in the upcoming movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves” alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant.