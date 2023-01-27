Vice Ganda intends to have a child through surrogacy

Vice Ganda announced that he intends to have a baby through surrogacy soon.

In an interview with Isko Moreno on his YouTube channel, Vice revealed that he had previously enquired about the surrogacy process in the United States.

“I was planning to do it. Nagpunta akong Amerika tapos alam ko na kung saang pupuntang doctor, pero I didn’t have the luxury of time to pursue kasi ang dami kong ginagawa,” he said.

In order to pursue it, the comedian stated that he would need to take a break from show business in the future. He also acknowledged that he did not intend to have a kid at first. However, meeting his partner, Ion Perez, altered his plans and viewpoint.

“I found it really so beautiful na sabi ko, kayang-kaya namin magkababy. Sabi ko, ‘Gusto ko na siyang buuin talaga’ tapos bigla nalang, instantly, gusto ko na rin magka-baby,” he relayed.

The ‘It’s Showtime’ host stated that he would rather focus on developing the personality of his future child than listen to the opinions of others.

Vice wants to have a daughter in the future, and he is also open to having twins.

Vice and Ion got engaged in February 2020. In late 2021, they married in a ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Nag-concert ako sa America tapos nagkataon na anniversary din namin. Tapos nagpunta kami ng Vegas.… Sobrang spontaneous noon. Buti nga meron pang slot doon sa pinuntahan naming chapel,” Vice said about their wedding ceremony in the US in an episode of It’s Showtime in February 2022.

Due to the prevailing pandemic at the time, Vice said that he chose a small ceremony over a large wedding.

“Parang dinedma ko na ‘yung pangarap ko na bongga ‘yung singsing, ‘yung damit. Parang wala na akong pakialam. At this point, kahit walang tao, wala na ‘yung mga kaibigan ko, ang mahalaga na lang kami. Nandoon siya at nandoon ako. Tapos sabihin na natin ‘yung gusto nating sabihin.… Ang saya-saya namin kasi ang ganda-ganda ng pinagdaanan namin,” he stated.

Vice expressed gratitude for the love and support they had gotten from their loved ones.

“Sobrang bongga lang na parang it was celebrated by everybody.… I was just so happy na ang daming nagmamahal sa aming dalawa and ang dami palang happy para sa amin,” he said.