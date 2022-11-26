Mimiyuuuh shares lessons from recent heartbreak after long distance relationship

Vlogger and influencer Mimiyuuuh personally shared lessons from his previous heartbreak with a guy he previously met on a dating app.

Mimi said that they went out for a few times and eventually entered to a long distance relationship.

“We dated po siguro mga three times and nalaman ko po na mag-iibang bansa siya para mag-aral… Ayaw ko naman po sana ng LDR pero since nga po na-attach ako sa kanya and I really feel safe with him… talagang binigyan namin ng chance,” he said.

Mimi then said that he tried ending the relationship due to red flags but would always gave in when there were sweet gestures.

“I really appreciate ‘yung message niya po pero ewan ko, parang ‘di ko po na-feel na special ako sa kanya on my special day,” he said.

Mimi then shared that while he was in a work trip in Indonesia, he was dumped through a text message.

“Sabi niya, ‘Hi, I think this is not gonna work. Naghahanap lang ako ng tiyempo to say this to you.’ ‘Yun po ‘yung parang first words na nabasa ko po sa message niya, and hindi ko po alam ‘yung ire-react ko,” he added.

“Tapos noong mag-isa na po ako sa hotel, lahat ng emosyon parang na-feel ko po siya. I really felt alone po kasi all this time, I thought I found my home. Eh hindi pa po pala,” he added.

Mimi said that the lessons from the heartbreak made him stronger and wiser.

“Always remember na time heals everything. Yeah, malungkot ka ngayon, pero darating din ‘yung panahon na tatawanan mo na lang ‘tong mga ganitong experience,” he said.

“Kahit anuman po ang mangyari sa buhay ninyo, ang tanging kasangga niyo lang po ay ang sarili niyo. Babalik at babalik lang po tayo sa sarili natin. Totoo po talaga ang self-love,” he said.