‘True love never gives up’: Netizens gush over Aubrey Miles-Troy Montero wedding

Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero shared their wedding video on social media.

The couple shared on Instagram a four-minute video taken by Nice Print Photography of their wedding held in Mandaluyong and the reception that followed in Taguig.

“True love never gives up,” Miles said.

“6 months courting, 18 years together, 5 days married. We definitely took the scenic route!” Montero wrote.

Miles and Montero tied the knot last June 9, after 18 years of being together and the couple have two kids together, Hunter and Rocket. Aubrey also has another son named Maurie whom she had with from a previous relationship.

Netizens responded with well wishes for the couple who remained strong after nearly two decades of spending time with each other.

“Nakakakilig p din sila until now ❤️ congrats Aubrey and Troy 🥰” said a netizen.

“CONGRATULATIONS ❤️🎊🎉Wow after many long years now I believe that true love does exist😍.. Me and my husband turning 3 years and I pray for more years to come❤️” said another fan.

