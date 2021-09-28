EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Juan Karlos Labajo first Filipino performer to headline in Expo 2020 Dubai this October 2

Expo 2020 Dubai has officially announced its first wave of artists and performers – and the Philippines’ very own Juan Karlos Labajo is among them!

Juan Karlos, through his official Facebook account, reposted Expo 2020 Dubai’s official announcement confirming that he’s one of eight performers that will be headlining the first weekend of Late Nights @ Expo.

“See you in Dubai! yang mga ninong at ninang natin dyan sa Dubai na gusto mag sponspor bekenemen,” said Juan Karlos in his Facebook post.

Juan Karlos will be performing this coming Saturday, October 2 at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

OFWs immediately voiced their support for the singer/performer.

“OMG!!! WOW!!! FILIPINO REPRESENT!!! 🇵🇭❤️🙌 BEYOND PROUD OF YOU juan karlos!!!” said a netizen.

