WATCH: Chris Hemsworth invites world to Expo 2020 Dubai

With less than 30 days to go until the opening of the world’s greatest show, Emirates is inviting visitors to experience Expo 2020 Dubai’s endless possibilities in a new global campaign. Fronted by actor and celebrity powerhouse, Chris Hemsworth, the campaign illustrates the ultra-futuristic themes and incredible experiences in store at Expo 2020 Dubai when it opens its doors to the world on 1 October.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai said: “We partnered with Emirates to produce a bold and exciting campaign that we believe will resonate with audiences around the world, and inspire them to come and experience Expo 2020 Dubai for themselves. Expo 2020 Dubai will be one of the greatest must-see events in the world. In addition to impressive marquee pavilions that immerse visitors in the themes of mobility, sustainability and opportunity, and 191 amazing country pavilions, there will also be an unforgettable celebration of music, art and culture with a packed entertainment programme, unique culinary experiences, and much more. It’s truly shaping up to be an event not to be missed.”

Chris Hemsworth also remarked on the importance of EXPO 2020 in shaping a brighter future: “In 2019, I partnered with Emirates and EXPO 2020 Dubai to help bring awareness to what is a really important event for the world. We all have the power to shape a better future, and the last year and a half has shown us that the possibilities are endless when we put our minds together. At Expo 2020 Dubai, the world will come together in the spirit of collaboration to provide real life solutions that will benefit future generations. If you’re able to travel and you feel it’s safe, I sincerely hope you can make it.”

Conceptualised and filmed pre-Covid in time for the original opening date of Expo 2020 Dubai, the ad aims to convey the energising spirit of innovation, creativity, and the drive to create a better future, all key themes of the global event. Taking a layered approach to storytelling, the ad is supported by a myriad of Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) animations and visuals to illustrate what the event would look like, as it was filmed while the Expo 2020 site was still under construction.

In the ad, Hemsworth transports viewers from the iconic beaches of Dubai and through its awe-inspiring skyline to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, bringing to life the event’s flagship mobility, sustainability, and opportunity pavilions, as well as providing a glimpse into the excitement and celebration that awaits at the participating country pavilions.

The ad shows the seamless transition and interactions between people and a fantasy world of future possibilities – including re-creations of interactive jungles and forests, and a Mars mission, all representing just how much humanity has to offer during the event.

The musical soundtrack for the campaign, ‘Pure Imagination’, was reworked, modified and reinterpreted by a 70-piece orchestra and features a children’s choir. Children play an important role throughout the ad, coming from different cultures and backgrounds, and highlighting the role they will play as tomorrow’s leaders.

The ad was fittingly directed by two-time Oscar-winning director Robert Stromberg, whose film credits include Avatar, Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, and Disney’s Maleficent. The graphics were brought to life by multi-Oscar award winning visual effects and production company MPC (Moving Picture Company).

Emirates is the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, and recently launched an exclusive offer for customers to experience the excitement of the World Expo. Emirates’ customers visiting or travelling through Dubai, anytime during 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with Emirates.

The offer is applicable across all classes and extends to tickets booked through Emirates for flights on flydubai and customers travelling to anywhere on Emirates’ global network with a connection time of at least six hours in Dubai.

Running from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 and coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring the world together, and will help leave a lasting memory for all those visiting the event through the unique experiences on offer.

Watch the video here: