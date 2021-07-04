“Sorry Ellen, nauna talaga ako”: Kiray Celis gets ‘playful’ with Derek Ramsay at beach

Kiray Celis had fun on the beach with Derek Ramsay but downplayed it in an apology to his girlfriend Ellen Adarna.

Celis had shared a video on Facebook that highlighted her and Ramsay running around playfully on the beach, besides him also picking her up and twirling her around.

Ramsay and Celis had earlier starred together in a romantic comedy movie called “Love is Blind” in 2016. While Celis is currently with her non-showbiz boyfriend Stephan Estopia, Ramsay got engaged to Ellen Adarna in March.

Captioning the video with her apology as “Sorry Ellen, I really came first,” the actress added “Ellen, he was mine first,” in reference to the film they did together.

Meanwhile, the video did the rounds on social media by attracting over 54,000 reactions, 1,500 shares and 1,700 comments from amused fans, while some wrote “Ellen Adarna left the group.” (AW)

Watch the video here: