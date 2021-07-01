EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Tatakbo ba?’: Arjo Atayde donates service vehicles to QC

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actor Arjo Atayde on Tuesday turned over the service vehicles he donated to the Quezon City government.

On its social media pages, the QC Government thanked the Kapamilya actor for donating over 20 L300 vans bearing the logo “Aksyon Agad” to the city.

RELATED STORY:Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde from fans turned bashers

QC Government held a turnover ceremony at the Quezon Memorial Circle led by Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The vehicles will be distributed to barangays in the first district of the city.

“Ang mga sasakyang ito ay magagamit ng ating mga barangay upang makapaghatid serbisyo at aksyon agad sa kanilang paglilingkod sa bayan,” QC Government said in a statement.

READ ON: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza to follow Matteo-Sarah?

The donation gained mixed reactions on social media with others thanking Arjo while others think he is campaigning early for 2022 polls.

Atayde is reportedly planning to run as a congressman in Quezon City. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Parlade offers to resign as NTF-ELCAC

4 mins ago

WATCH: Man chomps on chicken wings as restaurant gets robbed

6 mins ago

This Hollywood director is all praises for Filipina beauty queen Rabiya Mateo

22 mins ago

JUST IN: 348 stranded OFWs in UAE arrive in PH

27 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button