‘Tatakbo ba?’: Arjo Atayde donates service vehicles to QC

Actor Arjo Atayde on Tuesday turned over the service vehicles he donated to the Quezon City government.

On its social media pages, the QC Government thanked the Kapamilya actor for donating over 20 L300 vans bearing the logo “Aksyon Agad” to the city.

RELATED STORY:Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde from fans turned bashers

QC Government held a turnover ceremony at the Quezon Memorial Circle led by Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The vehicles will be distributed to barangays in the first district of the city.

“Ang mga sasakyang ito ay magagamit ng ating mga barangay upang makapaghatid serbisyo at aksyon agad sa kanilang paglilingkod sa bayan,” QC Government said in a statement.

READ ON: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza to follow Matteo-Sarah?

The donation gained mixed reactions on social media with others thanking Arjo while others think he is campaigning early for 2022 polls.

Atayde is reportedly planning to run as a congressman in Quezon City. (RA)