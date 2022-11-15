International media agencies express interest to collaborate with Philippines at Global Media Congress

The Philippines’ proactive participation at the inaugural Global Media Congress (GMC) is drawing interest from international media agencies to explore areas of collaboration as a key partner in Southeast Asia.

Two of the most prominent agencies that visited the booth of the Philippine News Agency (PNA) at the GMC were the Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), Italy’s Government News Agency, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Arabsat, one of the world’s top satellite operators for family-friendly media content.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, stated that this shows the keenness of media and news agencies from the Middle East, Europe, and other parts of the globe in forming strategic partnerships in providing relatable content worldwide, highlighting the fact that Filipinos are amongst, if not – the most tech-savvy individuals especially with their extensive use of social media.

“Our participation here in the Global Media Congress (GMC), through the Philippine News Agency (PNA), shows that the world is looking at the Philippines as a key partner in information dissemination especially now that the world has entered the digital age – where Filipinos are among the top users and consumers of social media. I am pleased to see the PNA taking part in the UAE’s Global Media Congress this week, as media is vital in the ever-evolving relationship between the Philippines and the UAE. The depth of PH-UAE relations continue to flourish from its establishment 48 years ago founded on the strong presence of Filipinos in the UAE, such that our cooperation continues to expand and cover new areas such as knowledge and digital economy, renewable energy, and now media,” said Amb. Quintana.

The Philippine Ambassador also met with H.E. Mohammad Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) and commended him for the success of the first year of the media congress that attracted the participation of 42 countries this year.

“Following my interactions with WAM, the presence of PNA at this pioneering GMC highlights the importance of media in our respective countries, and how countries need to exchange best practices to communicate better with our respective stakeholders. The GMC is the latest example of how the UAE leadership continues to reach out to the world to provide a platform for countries to work together on finding new approaches to address global issues and concerns,” said Amb. Quintana.

“It’s very important that we are able to learn more about the changing landscape of communications. The GMC is a commendable platform that highlights ways on how media can relay information better and faster and showcases some of the best practices that media practitioners can learn and apply today,” she added.