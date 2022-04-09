Your vote counts: OFW voting begins April 10

The doors of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will open for overseas Filipino voters starting April 10.

The UAE has now the largest overseas Filipino voters with 290,035 registered landbased Filipinos, according to the official voters’ list from the embassy and the consulate. Of this number, 191,779 are from Dubai and the Northern Emirates, while 98,256 more are from Abu Dhabi and the Western Regions. This is apart from 19,584 seafarers that may also vote in either mission.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana affirmed that the Embassy is all set for the month-long elections.

“As the authority fully deputized by COMELEC, the Embassy has made complete preparations to receive our kababayans who will be exercising their right to suffrage with the resources that we have. The national elections is a time for Filipinos to come together in unity and display our spirit of patriotism and cooperation for an orderly and peaceful democratic process,” said Amb. Quintana.

According to data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the total number of overseas voters for the 2022 local and national elections is estimated at 1.697 million.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia hopes that all registered overseas Filipino voters will not miss their opportunity to cast their ballot.

“Wag niyo po sanang balewalain ito, ito po sana yung pagkakataon niyo na makapaghalal kayo ng lider para sa kinabukasan natin,” said Garcia.

Avoid ‘mañana’ voting

An advisory from the Embassy urged Filipinos to consider the limited space available at the venue, and the limited number of voting machines.

“Avoid voting at the last minute. Given the limited space capacity of the voting venue, the voter is encouraged to vote early. COMELEC provided five (5) automated machines for use of the Embassy and POLO precincts. Because of this, voters may expect some waiting time,” read the statement.

Abu Dhabi will have five Vote Counting Machines (VCM) while Dubai will have ten. All 15 VCMs underwent the Final Testing and Sealing (FTS) process last April 2.

The Special Board of Election Inspectors (SBEI) members, as deputized representatives of the COMELEC conducted an end-to-end all VCMs assigned to them for this year’s overseas election. The FTS process included the installation of the VCM, the performance of the diagnostic procedure, facilitation of voting, closing of voting, re-zeroing of the VCM, and the manual verification of results. All VCMs were working properly.

Rashid Fontanilla, an OFW community leader from Al Ain, states that he plans to cast his vote early on a Friday morning on his day off.

“2002 pa lang nandito na ako so mga 3 or 4 times na po akong nakakaboto. Buti na lang at bukas ang embassy sa day off ko kaya kukunin ko na yung oportunidad para makaboto nang maaga,” said Rashid.

The 2016 presidential elections and the 2019 senatorial elections in the UAE showed similar trends – where Filipino voters flock during the first few days and rush to vote during the final week. OFWs also maximize their days off (Friday or Saturday) in the past years since the embassy and consulate remained open for voting.

Ann David, an entrepreneur who has been in Abu Dhabi for over 14 years, said that she’ll be lining up on April 10 as early as 7:00 am to ensure that she casts her vote on the first day of the overseas elections.

“I’m excited to vote kasi first time ko ito and I want to exercise my right. Sa nakalipas na 14 years, ngayon lang ako nakakita ng kandidatong gusto kong suportahan kaya hindi ko papalampasin ang pagkakataong maiboto ko kung sino ang gusto kong manalo ngayong eleksyon,” said David.

In the past, the Philippine Consulate in Dubai organized voting precincts in hotels to make it more convenient for OFWs to vote. Response from their official website to a netizens query about this states that they will be releasing further information in the coming weeks once it’s available.

“We will release more information about other voting areas soon as available. For now, please be informed that the voting precincts will be at the Consulate and POLO here in Al Qusais 3,” read the consulate’s response.

Strict reminders

Authorities also reminded Filipino voters not to wear or bring any campaign-related materials that may be seen as a direct preference for any particular candidate when they head to their voting precincts.

“One should not wear or bring materials bearing the name, likeness, or symbols that may be construed as favoring a particular candidate, political party, or group,” read the statement.

Similarly, the embassy also prohibits actions that might influence voters on site.

“Avoid actions that may be interpreted as campaigning for a particular candidate, political party, or group including distribution of materials, food, etc.” added the statement.

VOTING SCHEDULES

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)

✅ 10 April (Sunday): 8:00am – 4:00pm

✅ 11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm

✅ 9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm

Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain):

10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

FAQS:

How do I know if I’m registered?

A: Check the official list of voters for Abu Dhabi and Dubai by checking the voters’ list here or at the official websites of the embassy/consulate

Dubai / Sharjah / Ras Al Khaimah / Ajman / Fujairah / Umm Al Quwain: https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/images/2022/OVS/CLOV/DUBAI_PCG_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED.pdf

Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Western Region (surnames A-I) https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/ABU_DHABI_PE_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED_-_A_to_I_for_posting.pdf

Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Western Region (surnames J-Z): https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/ABU_DHABI_PE_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED_-_J_to_Z_for_posting.pdf

UAE Seafarers: https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/SEAFARERS_CLOV.pdf

What do I need to bring?

A: If your name is on the list, you can bring either the original or photocopy of one of the following:

– Emirates ID

– Passport

– Any government issued ID

This will be used for verification purposes.

Will the Embassy/Consulate remain open for us to vote during the weekends (Saturday/Sunday)?

A: Yes. The Philippine Embassy and the Consulate will be open to accommodate registered voters during weekends.

Will the Embassy/Consulate remain open for us to vote during Holy Week holidays? (Maundy Thursday / Good Friday)?

A: Yes. Both missions will be open for the 2022 National Elections.

Am I allowed to wear political campaign shirts within voting premises?

A: No – authorities advise not to wear or bring materials that may

How does one qualify under the Certified List of Voters?

A:

– Must be registered in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021 and approved by the Resident Election Registration Board (RERB );

– Must have reactivated voting records in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021 and approved by the Resident Election Registration Board(RERB );

– Must have transferred voting records in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021; and/or

– Must have voted in Dubai/Abu Dhabi on previous elections; Election 2016 and/or Election 2019

Note: those who did not vote in two (2) consecutive Elections have been deactivated)

For inquiries and concerns, you may email [email protected] and [email protected]