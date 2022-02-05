It’s our time, Pilipinas! Philippines National Day at Expo 2020 all set this February 11

The Philippines drums up month-long grand festivities at its Bangkóta Pavilion to celebrate its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai starting February 11.

Dubbed as the biggest event in the country’s participation in the World’s Fair, the national day welcomes the Filipino community and visitors alike to a spectacular array of festivities that showcase the heritage and history of the country.

The momentous occasion is expected to be marked with the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte. If this turns into reality, it will be his first visit to the UAE since he was elected in 2016. His visit to the Expo and the UAE is expected to produce more opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI), attached agencies, and Filipino organizations based in the UAE collaborated for the upcoming celebrations.

In a video message, PDTI Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos, said: “Itong araw na ito ay para sa inyo, para sa lahat ng Filipino dito sa Dubai at United Arab Emirates. Magkita-kita po tayo!”

Grand festivities

To kickstart the celebrations on February 11th, a flag raising ceremony will be held at the Bangkóta Pavilion. It will be followed by a colorful parade at the Avenue of Nations.

The official ceremony, which will take place in the afternoon, will be hosted at the Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Thousands of Filipinos are expected to converge at the Jubilee Park during the night of the event for Gala Presentation, titled “Daluyong ng Diwa” (Tides of our Soul). It will highlight some of the Philippines’ most talented artists in a grand ensemble of music, song, and dance.

What’s more? Filipinos will also enjoy a taste of their favorite food at the pavilion with a day-long ‘Food Fiesta’ featuring some of the country’s most unique and flavorful delicacies.

Attendees will also get a chance to win round trip tickets to Manila via Philippine Airlines during the evening’s festivities.

Month-long activations

In the run up to the celebration, the New7Wonders will unveil its official marker for the Puerto Princesa Underground River on February 7.

This will be a simultaneous unveiling event for other country pavilions for the rest of the New7Wonders of Nature including Brazil, Colombia, Peru, South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam; and of New7Wonders of the World: Jordan and Mexico.

Weekend visitors to the Bangkóta will be serenaded by some of the UAE’s homegrown Filipino talent for its ‘Harana Nights’ presented by the Filipino Social Club and the United Architects of the Philippines – Dubai Chapter (UAP-Dubai).

For its part, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE continues its Embassy Bangkóta Apex Speaker Series (E-BASS) on February 5.

Along with independent curator and critic Marian Pastor Roces, public historians Ambeth Ocampo and Xiao Chua will impart knowledge about the history of Filipinos as Austronesians on February 12, in a forum presented by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Eats more fun in PH

Filipinos across the emirate will likewise savor authentic Filipino food prepared and served in new twists, through the ongoing Philippines Food Festival.

In the Philippines’ grandest and longest-running Filipino food festival in the UAE to date, Filipino-owned restaurants have launched their very own ‘Bangkota’ meals and menu which will be offered until the last day of the Expo in March.

The organizing committee of the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ has also launched their FoodPhilippines promotions, which will highlight some of the country’s finest food products on participating supermarkets.

For this event that runs from February 2 to March 9, UAE expats can check out special selections at West Zone, LuLu, Al Maya, Choithrams, and Spinneys.