50 years of outpouring opportunities: Filipinos thank UAE in its Golden Year

The growth of the UAE is like its landscape, shaped by the vision and marked with milestones. In a short span of time, the country has made great strides in almost every field, but its policy of openness and tolerance, enabling over 200 nationalities co-exist in harmony, shines the brightest. And this is what most Filipino expats are celebrating during this UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The Filipino Times spoke to several Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), who have been living and working in the UAE for years, and they shared how this young nation has changed their lives forever.

Miracle gift

Allanette Hakimzade, an optometrist who worked in Al Ain for the past two decades, shared that she also found her husband from India, and got a special miracle she never imagined could happen in her life.

“Thanks to my experience in Tawam Hospital, it helped me find my husband and partner in life and advance my career. But the best part yet is that it helped to build my family in my dream to have a child thru IVF,” said Hakimzade.

Today, her 12-year-old daughter is her daily reminder of how the UAE helped fulfill her dream to become a mother.

“Dahil sa galing ng health system ng government napakaswerte ko na makapanganak nang ceasarian nang libre – If I wasn’t employed by Tawam Hospital back then, hindi ako nagkaroon ng chance to do the procedure. Yan ang grasya sa aking buhay. If I didn’t work in the UAE, I wouldn’t have this beautiful family now,” said Hakimzade.

She is also grateful that during the pandemic, their hospital’s insurance covered the expenses for her cataract removal as well as her daughter’s tuition fee.

“Naoperahan ako nitong Feb 2020 yung right eye ko, and then yung left eye March 2020. Malaking tulong din ang UAE sa pagpapa-aral ng anak ko kasi I think six months were covered para tuition fees ng anak ko sinagot ng UAE government!” said Hakimzade.

Showcasing talent

In recent years, the UAE has also witnessed several key global events including the first-ever Papal Visit in 2019 as well as the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai that brought the world together.

In both events, the voices of Filipinos were heard through choirs that sang joyful hymns of praise and prayers.

Olive Lozano, an Abu Dhabi-based OFW for nearly 10 years, said that being part of the Abu Dhabi Concert Chorus gave her the chance to witness these historic events.

“From the bottom of my heart, ako’y masayang masaya at nagpapasalamat sa bansang UAE dahil kahit malayo man ako saking pamilya, marami naman akong naging kaibigan at maituturing na second family. Naging tulay ang aking pagse-serbisyo sa choir sa St. Joseph’s Cathedral sa Abu Dhabi para makapag serve din as one of the choir members for Pope Francis sa Abu Dhabi noong bumisita siya Feb. 5, 2019. Never did I imagine na through my simple services as a part ng music ministry sa church ay makakapagserve ako sa pinakapinuno ng Catholic Church,” said Lozano.

“Happy 50th National Day UAE at nawa’y marami pa kayong matutulungan na mga indibidwal na nangarap na mabago ang kanilang katayuan sa buhay at mag succeed sa kani-kanilang mga larangan,” she added.

Finding ‘forever’

In a country where nearly a million Filipinos thrive, many of them happen to find their special someone to share their lives with forever. Official numbers from the Philippine Consulate in Dubai alone show that nearly 200 Filipino couples got married recently. Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, around 18 to 24 couples get married per week – which translates to 864 – 1,152 Filipino couples married in the capital per year.

Roslen Tshering, who originally hails from Iloilo Province and has been working here as a household service worker for over 18 years, narrated how she found happiness in the UAE.

“I will be forever grateful having lived 18 years of my life in this country that gave me the opportunity to help my sister study in the Philippines. I also met my lovely husband from Bhutan here, and my life has changed ever since,” said Tshering.

Promoting inclusivity

Living for over 24 years in the UAE, Mylene De Guzman found success in her career in the country, but what she’s particularly grateful for is UAE’s strong for people of determination like her child.

“I strongly believe that the acceptance we are enjoying in the society stems from the good seed that the late father of this nation Sheikh Zayed has planted. We just need to keep nurturing this seed and hope that one day we will be emulated by other nations not only in terms of development but as well as in this regard. This is close to my heart being an expat mother of a child with determination – the UAE government has always responded to the various needs or concerns and has always taken care of all residents,” said De Guzman.

Her son, Laurence, was recently featured as a performer at the Mawhibaty Programme Students Showcase and performed with her sister Charlene at the Al-Qasr Hosn Festival – organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

De Guzman also lauded the UAE’s promotion of positive values imagine, dream big, reach for their own stars in whatever field they choose.

“Indeed, the UAE is one of the safest countries to raise a family economically, social and inclusive community giving full access to resources and promotes equal treatment and opportunity, especially to all mothers of people of determination,” said De Guzman.

UAE encouraging upcoming Filipino entrepreneurs to prosper

“Happy 50th Anniversary UAE. I am forever grateful to be here to celebrate and enjoy the goodness of UAE to its people.

“As an entrepreneur in this country, we have received tremendous support from the UAE despite the pandemic. With their support, we were able to move forward and open more branches for our restaurant.

“Thank you so much for all the good life and opportunities offered to us here especially to our families. The UAE has provided a good environment for my children to live, play and learn in school.“

– Jacqueline Awal, 13 years in UAE

“Sa aking karanasan sa UAE, pinatatag nito ang aking paniniwala na kahit anong hirap na mangibang bansa at mawalay sa pamilya, naging daan ang bansang ito na abutin ang aking pangarap. Dito natupad yung passion ko sa pagluluto at ngayo’y nabibili na ang aking binebentang pagkain sa isang supermarket. Thank you UAE sa isang magandang halimbawa ng masaganang mabuhay at sa pagtanggap sa aming mga OFWs.”

– Cheo Samat, 10 years in UAE

“UAE has given me tremendous opportunities to grow professionally and personally. The country empowers Women to grow and excel in and provides a safe environment to live. I was once a dreamer, wanting to succeed in my profession and life, now I can see it’s slowly manifesting. I now own a local homegrown restaurant that is something that I can be proud of as a Filipino expatriate, and for that, I am truly grateful to this country and its leadership.“

– Jewel Lisbe Arevalo, 13 years in UAE

“Ako po ay lubusang nagpapasalamat sa mahal kong bansang UAE, dahil sa mga opportunities na makapagtrabaho at masuportahan ang aking pamilya sa Pilipinas. Malaking bahagi ng buhay ko ang andito sa UAE at masaya akong pinagdiriwang ang UAE national day taon-taon. Masaya rin akong ibahagi ang aking munting talento bilang isang Filipino Artisan dito sa Abu Dhabi. Kaya malaki at taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa bansang UAE dahil sa bukas palad nitong pagtanggap sa ating mga Filipino. “

– Eva Kionisala, 15 years in UAE

Filipino nurses, healthcare professionals in UAE’s COVID-19 fight thank leadership for all-out support for frontliners

The UAE tirelessly recognizes the efforts of all frontliners by providing them exceptional benefits.

Through the Frontline Heroes Office, frontliners were able to gain access to a range of initiatives and special programs. This includes “Hayyakum,” an initiative that will provide scholarships for children of frontline healthcare professionals to attend public schools across the UAE.

So far, 1,850 children of frontline healthcare professionals have received the scholarships, which will commence this academic year and run until the year of graduation from high school. It also covers the cost of tuition, laptops and transportation.

Meanwhile, the “Frontline Heroes Insurance Top-Up Programme” was developed in partnership with the National Health Insurance Company (Daman), the UAE’s leading health insurance specialist, with funding from the office. The initiative will ensure that 10,000 eligible professionals enrolled in the office’s registry will benefit from expanded coverage, with benefits similar to Daman’s “Enhanced Sahtak,” a health insurance plan offered to expatriate employees of the Abu Dhabi Government

When the UAE announced that the public will be giving its first tranche of the free COVID-19 vaccines to the public, frontliners were the first in line to get the much-coveted jabs back then.

Mike Siapno, who served as the overall team leader during the COVID-19 vaccination trials, said that he witnessed first hand how the UAE ensures to provide care for everyone, regardless of their nationality.

“Sa labing-dalawang taon kong nanirahan at nagtratrabaho dito sa Abu Dhabi UAE, nagpapasalamat ako sa bansang ito dahil pinapahalagahan nila ang lahat ng mga tao at laging priority ang mga kalusugan ng residente dito, saan mang bansa sila nanggaling,” said Siapno.

He lauded the UAE’s efforts as one of the few countries who became the first to make COVID-19 vaccines available to the public, and commended the country after reaching its target goal of 100% among residents given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Salamat UAE dahil lagi kang nandyan para tumulong at ikaw ang isa sa mga kaunaunahang nakapagbigay ng COVID 19 vaccine para sa mga residente dito. Bilang COVID 19 response nurse, isa rin ako sa mga unang nabigyan ng COVID-19 vaccine. Maraming salamat DOH UAE for the JAB4HUMANITY,” said Siapno.

Fellow COVID-19 response nurse Maricar Andres added that she was among the first batches of nurses that the UAE trained in order to handle the pandemic early on.

“Halos 13 years akong nagsilbi sa government hospital ng Abu Dhabi, at nagging isa sa mga unang nurses na pinadala para ihanda ang hospital para sa COVID-19. From zero cases hanggang mapuno buong ospital noon, at hanggang ngayon ay tuloy pa rin ang pages-serbisyo under the Department of Health ng UAE bilang covid 19 response nurse. Maraming salamat UAE for the JAB and the JOB for humanity. Salute on your 50th National Day,” said Andres.

At the height of the pandemic, only nurses and frontliners were given access to roads as the county sterilized public places. Ma. Katrina Felisilda recalls how she felt safe as one of the nurses who travelled often during the height of the pandemic.

“I recalled when there was a strict lock down during pandemic only front liners could go out and travel, I could still clearly remember police officers standing in the middle of the road in Deira, rain or shine, night & day making sure that everyone abide by the rules and travelled safely. Thank you for looking after our safety!,” said Felisilda.

She thanked the country for giving her a chance to serve not just her fellow kababayans, but every other resident in need of care to fully recover from the clutches of the coronavirus disease.

“Never did I think that I would get the chance to serve this country. This year was the best time for me to give back my gratitude and it’s an honor to be part of a greater purpose as one of the Covid19 Response Nurse in UAE. Together with my family living here, we are proud to be residents of this wonderful and amazing country. Let us celebrate the hard work and sacrifices of all the people of this nation. Happy 50th National Day UAE!,” shared Felisilda.

Joanne Rico, who heads the marketing and sales division for a healthcare company in Abu Dhabi highlighted that the UAE has been very hands on with the personal and professional growth of those who work in this sector. Her experience of almost a decade brought her family prosperity and has since helped reach her goals and dreams.

“Isang taos-pusong pasasalamat sa bansang UAE. ito na ang aking naging pangalawang tahanan. dito, nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na makamtan ang aking mga pangarap na lumago bilang isang marketing professional. At dahil dito, nasuportahan ko rin ang aking mga magulang, mga kapatid, mga kamag-anak sa Pilipinas tungo sa pagkamit ng aming mga pangarap,”

COVID-19 response nurse Rachelle Ann Forte said that the past five years of her life here in the UAE helped her in ways she couldn’t imagine before – especially as it gave her the opportunity to help fund her child’s education and her family’s needs back home.

“Sa 5 taon pag-ta-trabaho ko dito sa UAE, naitaguyod ko ang aking pamilya lalo na ang aking anak simula nang makapagtrabaho ako dito bilang nurse. Ang UAE ay isa sa mga safest country at most disciplined citizens – kung saan mo maiwan ang gamit mo, hindi ito mawawala. Nawa’y madala ko ang aking pamilya dito sa UAE para matunghayan nila kung gaano kalinis at kaganda ang bansang ito. Maraming salamat at mabuhay UAE,” said Forte.