New officers of Knights of Rizal take oath in UAE before Philippine Ambassador

Newly elected officers of the Knights of Rizal in the UAE formally took their oath of office during a ceremonial gathering held in the presence of Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver.

The oath-taking ceremony covered officers from three local chapters: the Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter, Emarat Al Dhafra Chapter, and Emarat Abu Al Ain Chapter, marking a new term of leadership for the organization.

Area Commander for UAE, Qatar, and Oman, Vinzor Yee Concepcion, KCR, led the newly inducted officers, joined by the chapter commanders of Abu Dhabi, Bernie Favorito, KCR; Al Dhafra, Ronnie Renomeron, KCR; and Abu Al Ain, Francis Goteng, KCR.

As part of the ceremony, Chapter Commander Sir Bernie Favorito, KCR led the Rizalian Oath, while Chapter Commander Sir Francis Goteng, KCR read the Rizal Code of Ethics.

The ceremony highlighted the Knights of Rizal’s continuing mission in the UAE to promote nationalism, moral integrity, and the enduring legacy of the Philippine national hero among Filipinos overseas.

