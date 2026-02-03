OWWA partners with the Philippine Business Council in Dubai to offer discounts to OFWs

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has formalized a partnership with the Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) to give overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) access to discounts at Filipino-owned businesses across the city.

The ceremonial signing took place in Deira, Dubai, on Feb. 2 with PBC-DNE Chairwoman Asiyah Monjardin signing on behalf of the council.

The event was attended by Philippine Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan, and Deputy Administrators Ryan Vincent L. Uy and Rosalia Susana Bahia-Catapang.

Under the agreement, 160 PBC-DNE member businesses will offer OWWA cardholders discounts ranging from 10% to nearly 40%.

“We’re very thankful to be part of this partnership,” Monjardin said. “It helps not only our businesses but also our staff and workers.”

The initiative aims to provide tangible benefits to OFWs in Dubai and the Northern Emirates while strengthening ties between the Filipino business community and government agencies.

OWWA has also partnered with other businesses across the UAE and more than 200 establishments worldwide, some of which extend discounts to cardholders even if they are in the Philippines.