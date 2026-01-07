Philippine Business Council in Dubai launches travel and hospitality, retail subcommittees

The Philippine Business Council Dubai and the Northern Emirates (PBC DNE) has launched two new subcommittees aimed at strengthening sector-focused collaboration within the Filipino business community.

The newly formed subcommittees cover the Travel and Hospitality and Retail sectors, providing a focused platform for members in these industries.

Members gathered for the official launch on Jan. 6, with Board of Directors members Mariben Eustaquio and Sheila Jean Pellano leading the Travel and Hospitality and Retail subcommittees, respectively.

The formation of industry-based subcommittees will allow members to address sector-specific challenges, identify opportunities, and contribute to the growth and development of Filipino-owned and Filipino-led businesses in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

According to PBC DNE, the initiative seeks to drive targeted programs and activities relevant to each sector, promote collaboration and networking among members, and support the council’s overall strategy through informed recommendations.

The subcommittees also aim to increase active participation and engagement among council members.