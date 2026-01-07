Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Business Council in Dubai launches travel and hospitality, retail subcommittees

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin56 mins ago

The Philippine Business Council Dubai and the Northern Emirates (PBC DNE) has launched two new subcommittees aimed at strengthening sector-focused collaboration within the Filipino business community.

The newly formed subcommittees cover the Travel and Hospitality and Retail sectors, providing a focused platform for members in these industries.

Members gathered for the official launch on Jan. 6, with Board of Directors members Mariben Eustaquio and Sheila Jean Pellano leading the Travel and Hospitality and Retail subcommittees, respectively.

The formation of industry-based subcommittees will allow members to address sector-specific challenges, identify opportunities, and contribute to the growth and development of Filipino-owned and Filipino-led businesses in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

According to PBC DNE, the initiative seeks to drive targeted programs and activities relevant to each sector, promote collaboration and networking among members, and support the council’s overall strategy through informed recommendations.

The subcommittees also aim to increase active participation and engagement among council members.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

