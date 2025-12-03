Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Grand Majestic Eagles Club receives Qatar Municipality recognition for beach clean-up efforts

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin37 mins ago

The Grand Majestic Eagles Club (GMEC) has been recognized by the Ministry of Municipality of Qatar for the organization’s beach clean-up activity held at Umm Marij Beach.

A Certificate of Appreciation was formally presented to the organization on Nov. 24, acknowledging its contribution to environmental protection and community service.

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 03 at 09.07.21

The clean-up activity, organized by the Socio-Civic Committee in September, aimed to promote environmental responsibility and encourage camaraderie and volunteerism among its members.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Municipality of Qatar for acknowledging our contribution, and we remain committed to supporting initiatives that protect Qatar’s environment and promote social responsibility,” GMEC said in a Facebook post.

The Grand Majestic Eagles Club thanked its members and volunteers for their participation and reaffirmed its mission of service, friendship and community.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin37 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

1

Winners of Philippine National Hackathon 2025 announced, 15 teams advance to residency program

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 11

BINI’s Aiah Arceta makes solo debut abroad at Thai Star’s birthday concert

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 10

Kim Chiu files qualified theft complaint against sister over business discrepancies

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 9

Trump says countries producing drugs for US are subject to military attack

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button