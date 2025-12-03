Grand Majestic Eagles Club receives Qatar Municipality recognition for beach clean-up efforts

The Grand Majestic Eagles Club (GMEC) has been recognized by the Ministry of Municipality of Qatar for the organization’s beach clean-up activity held at Umm Marij Beach.

A Certificate of Appreciation was formally presented to the organization on Nov. 24, acknowledging its contribution to environmental protection and community service.

The clean-up activity, organized by the Socio-Civic Committee in September, aimed to promote environmental responsibility and encourage camaraderie and volunteerism among its members.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Municipality of Qatar for acknowledging our contribution, and we remain committed to supporting initiatives that protect Qatar’s environment and promote social responsibility,” GMEC said in a Facebook post.

The Grand Majestic Eagles Club thanked its members and volunteers for their participation and reaffirmed its mission of service, friendship and community.