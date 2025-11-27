Grand Majestic Eagles Club holds back-to-back health and community events in Qatar

The Grand Majestic Eagles Club (GMEC) brought together members and the wider community in Qatar for back-to-back events celebrating health, service, and unity.

In a bid to raise awareness about diabetes and encourage an active lifestyle, members and participants joined a Walkathon on the morning of Nov. 14 at Aspire Park, organized in partnership with the Qatar Diabetes Association. The initiative was spearheaded by GMEC’s Health and Wellness Committee, chaired by Aeric O. Dumz.

Later in the afternoon, GMEC hosted “Rhythm of Hope: Zumba for a Cause” at Al Jazeera Academy. Led by Socio-Civic Committee Chair Jonathan Bacanto and Ways and Means Vice Chair Wally Argoso Malabonga.

GMEC President Raymond Cabauatan officially opened the program in his welcome remarks, emphasizing the organiztaion’s commitment to fostering wellness, community service, and inclusivity.

The event featured a high-energy Zumba marathon and provided participants with free body mass index (BMI) screenings, as well as blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

The events showcased GMEC’s continued dedication to promoting wellness, supporting charitable causes, and engaging the community across Qatar.