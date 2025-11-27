Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Grand Majestic Eagles Club holds back-to-back health and community events in Qatar

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin44 mins ago

The Grand Majestic Eagles Club (GMEC) brought together members and the wider community in Qatar for back-to-back events celebrating health, service, and unity.

In a bid to raise awareness about diabetes and encourage an active lifestyle, members and participants joined a Walkathon on the morning of Nov. 14 at Aspire Park, organized in partnership with the Qatar Diabetes Association. The initiative was spearheaded by GMEC’s Health and Wellness Committee, chaired by Aeric O. Dumz.

589400816 122152135016699549 2088792189306359656 n

589430391 122152134536699549 5704728998838018941 n

Later in the afternoon, GMEC hosted “Rhythm of Hope: Zumba for a Cause” at Al Jazeera Academy. Led by Socio-Civic Committee Chair Jonathan Bacanto and Ways and Means Vice Chair Wally Argoso Malabonga.

GMEC President Raymond Cabauatan officially opened the program in his welcome remarks, emphasizing the organiztaion’s commitment to fostering wellness, community service, and inclusivity.

589012114 122152134488699549 1361048511612342349 n

The event featured a high-energy Zumba marathon and provided participants with free body mass index (BMI) screenings, as well as blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

The events showcased GMEC’s continued dedication to promoting wellness, supporting charitable causes, and engaging the community across Qatar.

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

