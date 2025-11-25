Community NewsLatest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

OFWs learn smart investment strategies from real estate experts at TFT Watchlist Forum in Doha

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

From left: Charles Jumalon Jr., Regional Director of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.; Bernardo V. Umali, Assistant Vice President for the Property Advisor Unit for Regional & International Sales at DMCI Homes; and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in attendance at The Filipino Times Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait Forum 2025 were treated to an insightful discussion on one of the most common concerns for Filipinos abroad: how to turn hard-earned remittances into long-term financial growth through smart investments.

The panel titled “Puhunan mo, Asenso Mo: The OFW Guide to Smart Investing,” held on Nov. 21 in Doha, featured two respected real estate professionals: Charles Jumalon Jr., Regional Director of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., and Bernardo V. Umali, Assistant Vice President for the Property Advisor Unit for Regional & International Sales at DMCI Homes.

Moderating the discussion was Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times.

The session addressed key concerns for OFWs seeking to maximize the impact of their remittances. Panelists emphasized that real estate remains one of the most reliable avenues for building wealth and ensuring a stable future.

Jumalon shared insights drawn from his experience in real estate, BPO, and government sectors, highlighting the importance of understanding client needs and selecting property investments that align with long-term goals.

Meanwhile, Umali discussed practical steps for OFWs interested in property ownership but unsure of where to start. He stressed the value of connecting with trusted advisors and leveraging international sales networks to identify safe, value-driven opportunities in the Philippines.

The discussion also explored how owning a home or property back home can provide OFWs and their families with a sense of security and pride, reinforcing the role of smart property investments as both financial and emotional anchors for Filipino families abroad.

This marks the first TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar and Kuwait, forming part of the TFT Watchlist Awards 2025 held in the evening to honor the outstanding Filipino professionals in the region.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

