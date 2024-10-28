Al Rolla, Sharjah to Al Satwa, Dubai bus service now operational again

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced that the bus service between Al Rolla Station in Sharjah and Al Satwa Station in Dubai will resume starting today, October 28.
According to SRTA, this initiative is part of its efforts to enhance intercity public transport between the two emirates.
The E304 route between Sharjah and Dubai will have regular departures every half hour.
