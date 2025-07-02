25,000 job opportunities eyed for OFWs as PH, Lithuania boost labor ties

Thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may soon find new employment opportunities in Lithuania, as the Philippines and Lithuania ramp up bilateral labor cooperation and move closer to signing a formal agreement.

In a meeting with Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovile Šakalienė, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding Filipino workers abroad while expanding job prospects in critical industries such as healthcare, maritime, construction, and transportation.

Lithuanian authorities are reportedly preparing to implement an annual labor quota of 25,000, following the successful deployment of 79 skilled Filipino workers earlier this year.

“We are proud to serve, protect, and uplift our modern-day heroes. Wherever Filipinos are in the world, we will reach out and ensure that their welfare is protected,” said Cacdac.

Šakalienė, in turn, highlighted the value of Filipino workers not only to Lithuania’s economy but also to its broader national and social development. She gave assurances that all Filipino workers would be protected under Lithuanian law.

A joint communiqué outlining next steps is under review, with ongoing talks and high-level exchanges expected to follow in the coming months.

This latest development reinforces the Philippines’ global reputation for providing skilled, dedicated, and compassionate talent to the world.