Kylie Verzosa shares engagement with non-showbiz partner

Kylie Verzosa is still glowing after getting engaged to her non-showbiz partner, Emil Eriksen.

On Instagram on Saturday, the Miss International 2016 shared a closer look at the massive Tiffany & Co. diamond on her ring finger, along with sweet snapshots of the couple from their travels together.

“Yes, a million times over,” Kylie wrote.

She added, “I learned that love is not a whirlwind but a steady calmness, growth, and unwavering support. Three years with you have been absolutely the best. I love you.”

Kylie had previously introduced Emil to fans in a soft-launch TikTok video back in 2024.

Since then, the couple has traveled to destinations including Japan and France, occasionally sharing glimpses of their relationship online.