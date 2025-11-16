The Music Run Dubai 2025 returns to Meydan with an epic celebration of fitness, music, and community

The Music Run Dubai 2025 made a triumphant return to the iconic Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 15 November 2025, bringing together 5000 participants for an unforgettable evening of running, dancing, and celebration.

Hosted by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) as part of the Dubai T100 Triathlon Festival, The Music Run once again brought together music, movement, and community spirit in what has become known as Dubai’s Fittest Party.

From first-time runners to seasoned fitness enthusiasts, participants of all ages took on the 5km Sound Track, a run course lined with speakers that pumped out music from start to finish. The atmosphere was electric as runners, joggers, and walkers moved to the beat along the route.

The celebrations continued at the Music Village and Finish Line Party, where participants were treated to live performances by Sam Withers, Black Murphey, and Jesse Lawrence. The Music Village featured food and beverage stalls, sponsor activations, and a vibrant crowd that kept the atmosphere alive well into the evening.

The 2025 edition of The Music Run Dubai brought together strong local and international support, including Grenade and Ma Hawa as key event partners and The Filipino Times as the official media partner.

“The Music Run returns once again to celebrate the #Dubai30x30 – an initiative that already feels like home for The Music Run as it is all about fitness, fun, and community. 5000 Music Runners showed up over the weekend at the inspiring Meydan Racecourse with high-energy and tempo showing the rest of the world that Dubai knows how to Live The Beat!” said Ungku Adrees, Events Director for The Music Run Dubai 2025.

Since its launch in Kuala Lumpur in 2014, The Music Run™ has become a global fitness movement, attracting more than 350,000 participants across 40 events in 13 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. The Dubai edition continues this legacy, combining the excitement of a fun run with the energy of a music festival in one unforgettable experience.