SportsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

PBA returns to Dubai for 50th season with San Miguel vs. Ginebra, presented by Far Eastern Private School

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin7 mins ago

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to make a spectacular return to Dubai as it celebrates its 50th season, dubbed “The Golden Comeback,” presented by Far Eastern Private School, part of the Al Ansari Education Group (FEPS/AEG).

Basketball fans in the UAE are in for a treat as two of the league’s top teams, the San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, face off in a highly anticipated game on October 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Arena.

3 1

The teams are scheduled to arrive in Dubai on October 24, kicking off a weekend of exciting basketball action. Spectators can expect a thrilling matchup featuring high-flying dunks, clutch shots, and nonstop energy as the Beermen and Kings battle it out on the court.

1

Before the game starts, there will be a special performance by students from FEPS/AEG, a trusted provider of the Philippine K–12 curriculum in the UAE for nearly three decades. Doors open at 3:00 PM, and the performance begins at 4:00 PM, giving fans even more entertainment before tip-off.

The return of the PBA to Dubai highlights the league’s growing international presence and offers basketball enthusiasts abroad a rare opportunity to experience Philippine professional basketball live.

2

Tickets are selling fast! Secure yours now at the Coca-Cola Arena, Virgin Megastore, or Platinumlist website, and get a chance to witness the PBA’s premier players in action.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin7 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 68

AMLC leaves ‘suspicious’ P100-M withdrawals to banks’ judgment

50 mins ago
juntilla

Once dreaming of a house in their carinderia, this Filipino engineer now shapes major projects in Saudi Arabia

54 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 67

Philippines’ Kirk Bondad crowned Mister International 2025

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 66

Filipino designer Veejay Floresca wins Project Runway Season 21

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button