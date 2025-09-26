PBA returns to Dubai for 50th season with San Miguel vs. Ginebra, presented by Far Eastern Private School

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to make a spectacular return to Dubai as it celebrates its 50th season, dubbed “The Golden Comeback,” presented by Far Eastern Private School, part of the Al Ansari Education Group (FEPS/AEG).

Basketball fans in the UAE are in for a treat as two of the league’s top teams, the San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, face off in a highly anticipated game on October 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The teams are scheduled to arrive in Dubai on October 24, kicking off a weekend of exciting basketball action. Spectators can expect a thrilling matchup featuring high-flying dunks, clutch shots, and nonstop energy as the Beermen and Kings battle it out on the court.

Before the game starts, there will be a special performance by students from FEPS/AEG, a trusted provider of the Philippine K–12 curriculum in the UAE for nearly three decades. Doors open at 3:00 PM, and the performance begins at 4:00 PM, giving fans even more entertainment before tip-off.

The return of the PBA to Dubai highlights the league’s growing international presence and offers basketball enthusiasts abroad a rare opportunity to experience Philippine professional basketball live.

Tickets are selling fast! Secure yours now at the Coca-Cola Arena, Virgin Megastore, or Platinumlist website, and get a chance to witness the PBA’s premier players in action.