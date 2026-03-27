Imee Marcos calls for suspension of SSS, GSIS, Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth payments amid crisis

Senator Imee Marcos is pushing for a temporary suspension of contributions and loan payments to government agencies to ease the financial burden on Filipinos amid rising fuel prices.

She urged the Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, Pag-IBIG Fund, and PhilHealth to implement payment relief measures, including a loan moratorium and the suspension of salary deductions.

Marcos said workers, farmers, fisherfolk, and small business owners are among the most affected as rising oil prices continue to drive up transportation costs and basic goods.

She stressed that providing temporary relief would help households cope with the increasing cost of living, especially as the country faces an ongoing energy emergency.

The senator added that similar measures had proven effective during the pandemic and past crises, and called on agencies to act swiftly to support Filipinos during the current situation.