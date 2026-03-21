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Fourth batch of Filipinos to return from Israel amid Middle East conflict — DMW

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo20 mins ago

A fourth batch of Filipinos is set to return home from Israel as the government continues repatriation efforts amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

The latest group consists of 26 individuals, including 22 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), one child, and three tourists.

According to the DMW, the repatriates crossed the Taba Border on Thursday and were assisted by the Philippine Embassy in Cairo in processing their immigration requirements.

They were also provided temporary accommodation by the DMW-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Rapid Response Team while awaiting their flight back to the Philippines.

The group follows the earlier return of 317 Filipinos who arrived at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Thursday.

The DMW said a total of 2,099 OFWs and their dependents have so far been repatriated due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo20 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

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