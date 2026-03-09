DepEd adopts 4-day onsite workweek to conserve energy

The Department of Education has directed its offices nationwide to adopt a four-day onsite work arrangement from Monday to Thursday, with Fridays designated as a work-from-home (WFH) day as part of government efforts to conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption.

The policy was outlined in DepEd Memorandum No. 018, series of 2026, signed on March 8 by Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

Under the directive, the new work setup took effect on March 9, 2026, and will remain in place until lifted by the Office of the President of the Philippines.

DepEd said the measure implements Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued by the presidential office, which instructs government agencies to adopt energy conservation measures and flexible work arrangements amid rising fuel costs linked to global geopolitical tensions.

The WFH arrangement applies to non-teaching and related teaching personnel, including contract-of-service and job-order employees.

Teaching personnel will continue to follow their existing class schedules and school arrangements to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of classes and end-of-school-year activities.

Aside from the flexible work setup, DepEd offices were also instructed to implement energy conservation protocols aimed at reducing electricity and fuel consumption by 10 to 20 percent.

These include maintaining air-conditioning thermostat settings at 24°C, activating sleep mode on office equipment, turning off non-essential lights and devices during lunch breaks and after office hours, and minimizing elevator use by encouraging personnel to take the stairs when feasible.

The memorandum also encourages inter-agency meetings, consultations, and conferences to be conducted virtually, with physical meetings allowed only when operationally necessary.

DepEd further directed offices to limit official travel to essential functions, particularly when objectives cannot be achieved through virtual meetings or electronic communication.

To reduce fuel consumption in government transport, offices were also ordered to adopt fleet-efficiency measures such as consolidating official trips, optimizing travel routes and schedules, minimizing engine idling, and using the “full-tank method” for fuel monitoring.

Despite the new work arrangement, DepEd emphasized that government services must remain continuous and efficient, particularly for frontline offices.

Heads of offices were instructed to establish systems that will allow clients and stakeholders to continue submitting requests and inquiries through official communication channels.

The department added that the implementation of the work setup must comply with the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, which requires agencies to maintain zero backlog in frontline and non-frontline services.

Attendance and performance of personnel working remotely will be monitored through Daily Time Records, individual daily logs, and accomplishment reports, subject to approval by their immediate supervisors.