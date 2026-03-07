Anne Curtis calls Bong Suntay ‘poster boy’ of misogyny over viral remarks

Actress Anne Curtis has called Quezon City Rep Bong Suntay the “poster boy” of misogyny following his controversial remarks that referenced her during congressional proceedings.

In a strongly worded statement posted on social media, Curtis criticized the lawmaker for using her name in what she described as a “vulgar and sexualized” analogy.

“My name was used without my consent and without an ounce of respect,” Curtis said, adding that she felt hurt, disturbed, and angered by the comment.

The actress said she initially chose to remain silent while focusing on reuniting with her family who had been stranded in the Middle East. Now back in the Philippines, she said speaking up was necessary “not for revenge or drama, but because remaining silent would be wrong… for me, and for every woman watching.”

Addressing the lawmaker directly, Curtis said she would not dwell on him personally but used the incident to highlight a broader culture of sexism.

She also rejected Suntay’s apology, saying she does not accept what she described as a “non-apology,” although she acknowledged and accepted the apology issued by his wife.

“You’ve become the poster boy of something much bigger: a culture that still thinks it’s acceptable to talk about women this way. Worse, one that tolerates it from our leaders. As they say, misogyny dressed up as a joke is still misogyny. You hold a seat paid for by taxpayers. Women are taxpayers. I am a taxpayer. We are not props in your commentary,” she added.

Curtis also urged authorities to examine the incident, saying she hopes the ethics committee will not allow the matter to pass without scrutiny. She added that she is consulting legal counsel and considering her legal options.

The controversy stemmed from remarks made by Suntay during House proceedings on the impeachment complaints against Sara Duterte. While defending Duterte’s previous comments about being the “designated survivor” after skipping the State of the Nation Address in 2024, Suntay shared an anecdote about seeing Curtis and described imagining intimate scenarios involving the actress.

Members of the House Committee on Justice immediately called out the remark, which was later ordered stricken from the official record. Suntay later issued an apology but maintained that his comment was meant as an analogy.

Curtis’ sister, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and several celebrities also criticized the lawmaker’s remarks, saying the issue reflects a wider problem of sexism faced by women.