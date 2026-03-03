‘DEPART NOW’: US urges Americans to leave Middle East countries over security risks

The U.S. government on Monday urged American citizens to leave several Middle Eastern countries immediately, citing what it described as serious safety risks amid heightened regional tensions.

In a social media post, Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar said the U.S. Department of State, under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is advising Americans to depart using available commercial transportation.

”Secretary Marco Rubio and the Department of State urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks,” Namdar wrote.

The advisory covers the following countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Americans requiring assistance with commercial departures were instructed to contact the State Department’s 24-hour emergency lines. Citizens were also urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

The advisory comes amid ongoing regional tensions, with governments across the Gulf reinforcing security monitoring systems and issuing public safety reminders.

U.S. officials advised citizens to monitor official embassy channels for further updates.