DepEd issues guidelines on ai use in schools, stresses human-centered approach

The Department of Education (DepEd) has released new guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, highlighting that a “human-centered” approach must remain at the core of teaching and learning.

In a 49-page order dated February 20, Education Secretary Sonny Angara acknowledged the rapid growth of AI in classrooms, teaching, learning, and education governance.

Through DepEd Order No. 003 s. 2026, Angara noted that AI use in schools has “outpaced the ability of the basic education system to put in place clear, unified, and enforceable policies.” He also highlighted the lack of a national framework that aligns with existing laws on data privacy, content accuracy, and sound pedagogy, resulting in teachers and learners relying on “informal and inconsistent practices.”

“This situation exposes learners to risks such as data privacy breaches, unverified and misleading instructional content, and uneven application of AI tools across schools,” Angara said. He also recognized that AI is increasingly being used in DepEd offices for research and analytics.

The guidelines lay out principles based on international frameworks, including those of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and UNESCO, emphasizing that teachers and learners must remain at the center of the learning process.

The order stressed that AI should serve as a tool to support “effective instructional design that responds to diverse learner needs” and enhance teaching and learning without replacing human agency.

“The use of developmentally appropriate AI tools should effectively meet human needs and enhance teaching and learning, driven by the intrinsic motivation of teachers and learners who maintain control over the AI tools,” the order reads.

DepEd also called for the promotion of inclusion, equity, and linguistic and cultural diversity in AI integration, ensuring that even the “poorest and most disadvantaged” students have access to AI tools.

The guidelines further emphasize that AI should not compromise learners’ intellectual and relational skills, and should instead enhance 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, innovation, communication, and real-world application of learning.