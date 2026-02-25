Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

Filipinos in UAE urged to report births, marriages, deaths to PH Embassy, Consulate

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates is reminding Filipinos living in the UAE to report major life events so they are officially recognized in the Philippines.

The Consulate said Filipino citizens living abroad are required to report vital events to the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate General so the events can be recorded in the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“Let the Consulate General help you in reporting your vital events to be recorded in the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and be recognized in the Philippines,” it wrote in a Facebook post.

The consulate encourages reporting of:

Registering these events promptly ensures they are properly documented and avoids potential delays in legal and administrative processes in the Philippines.

Filipinos may visit the consulate’s website for guidance and requirements: https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/.

