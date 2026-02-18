Pakistan confirms start of Ramadan after crescent moon sighting

Latest NewsNews

Pakistan has officially announced the beginning of Ramadan after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted. Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad declared that Thursday marks the first day of Ramadan 1447 Hijri in the country.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is considered the holiest period for Muslims worldwide.

The month commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him), with Laylat Al Qadr — believed to be the Night of Decree — observed during the final ten nights. Optical telescopes continue to be widely used as a scientific aid in moon-sighting practices.

