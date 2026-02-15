Latest NewsNews

Aiko Melendez and Onemig Bondoc confirm romantic relationship

Actress-turned-politician Aiko Melendez and former matinee idol Onemig Bondoc have officially confirmed that they are now a couple. The announcement was made through a YouTube vlog filmed at a resort in Zambales, where Aiko described Onemig — her close friend of nearly 30 years — as her “destiny” and openly declared that they are finally together.

Onemig also affirmed their relationship, jokingly telling admirers that someone had already “won” her heart. The pair shared that they initially avoided putting a label on their bond because they wanted to reconnect and make up for the many years they had spent apart.

According to Aiko, their daily interactions and the way they treat each other naturally led them to define their relationship. Following the public confirmation, she posted a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message on Instagram, calling Onemig the love she never expected but truly needed.

The relationship reveal comes months after Aiko announced her breakup in October 2025 with Zambales Representative Jay Khonghun.

