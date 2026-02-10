Latest NewsNews

Izzy Trazona shares emotional story behind surprise appearance at Sexbomb Girls concert

Former Sexbomb Girls member Izzy Trazona opened up about the emotional moments that led to her surprise appearance at the group’s Rawnd 4 concert, describing the experience as one rooted in faith, love, and a deep bond with her former groupmates.

Speaking on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Izzy revealed that she came to the concert straight from a live-selling engagement, which explained her casual outfit. She said attending the show was a heartfelt decision that she first discussed with her husband, Alvin Aragon, who initially hesitated due to the scale of the event.

Alvin shared that after prayer and reflection, he felt convinced that Izzy’s desire to attend was guided by faith, and he gave her his full support.

Izzy then reached out to fellow Sexbomb member Mia Pangyarihan to ask if there was a ticket available. Although no ticket was secured, Mia arranged backstage access for her, keeping her presence a surprise from the rest of the group.

Izzy recalled feeling nervous backstage as she watched the performance standing among the technical crew. As the show went on, she felt a strong sense of familiarity and longing, reflecting on her long history with the group.

Later, a staff member informed her that Mia was calling her onstage. Izzy became emotional, recalling how she and Mia tearfully embraced before she stepped into the spotlight.

She said the moment she joined the group onstage was overwhelming, noting that it was the first time since her resignation in 2009 that she had performed live with them again. Izzy expressed how deeply she missed her former groupmates and how much love she still holds for them.

When asked what she missed most, Izzy said it was the hugs they shared—moments when they paused everything just to embrace each other and feel the closeness they once had.

Alvin, who watched from the sidelines while filming and caring for their child, admitted he was also emotional, saying his presence was meant to reassure Izzy of his unwavering support.

The Sexbomb Girls recently held reunion concerts at the Araneta Coliseum and the SM Mall of Asia Arena, with multiple sold-out shows. The group has announced an upcoming Round 6 concert and an international world tour.

