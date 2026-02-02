PNP personnel tops international police exchange program in Abu Dhabi

Two officers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) stood out in the International Police Exchange Program at Abu Dhabi Police College, bringing honor to the Philippines.

PNP Major Inar Vic V. Florence from the Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office ranked first in the class, leading other 51 international students from 35 countries, while Police Captain Joseph G. Pelobello placed fifth.

The officers received recognition during the graduation ceremony on Jan. 29 at the Abu Dhabi Police College, where H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council honored the graduates and achievers.

The program, part of the UAE Ministry of Interior’s Level 4 Post-Secondary Qualification in Advanced Police Science, aims to enhance modern policing skills, leadership, and international cooperation.

The graduation also included cadets from the 37th cohort of officer cadets, the 40th cohort of male university graduates, the 24th cohort of female university graduates, and students from other Arab and international partner countries.