Viral sensation Elias J.TV Band delivers fresh, reggae-infused OPM to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The UAE got a taste of a fresh, reggae-infused side of OPM this past weekend as viral sensation Elias J.TV Band rocked audiences during their two-day “Ouhahay” concert series.

The shows, held in Abu Dhabi on January 9 and Dubai on January 11, were nothing short of electric. Fans flocked to the venues, buzzing with excitement to see the band that has taken social media by storm. From start to finish, Elias’ natural charm and warmth lit up the stage, as he went out of his way to connect with fans, bringing them close and creating moments that felt personal, genuine, and unforgettable.

What really made the concerts stand out was their reggae-inspired energy—a refreshing twist on OPM in the UAE. The upbeat rhythms and island vibes had everyone moving, and in Dubai, the beachside venue only amplified the tropical, carefree atmosphere, making it feel like a mini island escape.

The music captured the attention not just of Filipinos, but also of attendees from various nationalities who joined in the spirited celebrations.

The concerts also shone a spotlight on emerging UAE-based Filipino artists, giving them a platform to showcase their talent alongside the viral stars. This blend of rising and established performers celebrated the richness and diversity of the Filipino music scene.

Presented by Luxurist CBM House Events, MAG Events, Al Faj Auto Accessories, and Alliance Hub, one of the major sponsors, the organizers earned praise for a seamless and well-executed production, from crowd management to technical coordination, ensuring fans could enjoy the shows without a hitch.

By the end of the two-day series, it was clear that Elias J.TV Band’s UAE concerts had made a lasting impression, not only as a celebration of Filipino talent, but as a dynamic, cross-cultural musical experience that left everyone asking for more.

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times

