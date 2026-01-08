Latest NewsEntertainmentNews

Bretman Rock recalls “disappointing” encounter with Vanessa Hudgens

Leana Bernardo

Filipino-American internet personality Bretman Rock admitted he does not like actress Vanessa Hudgens, recalling a “disappointing” encounter they had at Coachella several years ago.

The revelation came during Bretman’s guesting on the “Sweet and Savory Podcast”, hosted by Filipino-American couple Alyssa and AJ Rafael, when he was asked about his most disappointing celebrity encounter.

“Vanessa Hudgens. I don’t like her. Like, literally…” Bretman said.

He recounted meeting Hudgens around 2017 or 2018 at Coachella, where both were tapped as brand ambassadors for a gummy vitamins company. Bretman said he went to pick up his Coachella ticket at the brand’s house, where he saw the company’s CEO talking to Hudgens.

“I was friends with the Sugar Bear Hair CEO, and I remembered her talking to him. I was waving at him—not at her—and she literally looks at me and tries to hide,” Bretman said.

“First of all, I’m not saying hi to you. I was always Team Sharpay. Second of all, you’re not even Mexican—you’re not. And third of all, I’m not a fan,” he said.

He further claimed that Hudgens allegedly had her assistant stand in front of her to block him as he approached the CEO.

“There’s no reason for you to be hiding or having your assistant hide you because the only ones here are the ones invited. Girl, you’re not above me, I’m not under you… And I’m literally like, damn, I’m Filipino—you can’t even like your own people?” he added.

Bretman has previously criticized Hudgens on social media, including pointing out her mispronunciation of “Palawan” during her stint as a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines in 2023.

