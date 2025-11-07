Slater Young faces renewed criticism over Cebu hillside project after typhoon Tino floods

Celebrity engineer Slater Young is facing public backlash again over his hillside development, The Rise at Monterrazas, following the deadly flooding in Cebu caused by Typhoon Tino.

As of Thursday morning, November 6, the storm has claimed 114 lives, displaced thousands of residents, and caused severe damage in Cebu province and surrounding areas.

Critics have renewed scrutiny of Young’s controversial real estate project, located on the slopes of Barangay Guadalupe and promoted as a “terraced, Banaue-inspired” residential complex. The development was first revealed to the public in 2023.

Netizens questioned whether the large-scale project may have contributed to the province’s recent flooding.

While Young has previously defended the project, stating it underwent over 300 design revisions to ensure environmental safety and structural stability, critics argue that major construction on Cebu’s mountain slopes could reduce natural water absorption and increase the risk of landslides and floods.

Young has yet to issue a statement regarding the renewed criticism following Typhoon Tino, but he has previously maintained that the project is government-approved and compliant with regulations.