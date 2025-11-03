Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

From Zayed National Museum to Wahat Al Karama: UAE flags raised across Abu Dhabi’s iconic sites for Flag Day

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin20 mins ago

Photos from Abu Dhabi Media Office

The UAE celebrated its annual Flag Day on November 3, with leaders, residents, and citizens across the country coming together to honor the nation’s symbol of unity, pride, and heritage.

UAE Flag Day is observed every year to commemorate the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming President of the UAE and the efforts of the country’s Founding Fathers. The annual occasion serves as a reminder of the country’s progress, achievements, and national identity.

To mark the celebration, flag-raising ceremonies took place at iconic locations across the Abu Dhabi emirate, led by UAE leaders and members of the ruling family.

Qasr Al Hosn

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the nation’s flag alongside retired service personnel at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, marking a solemn tribute to the country’s history and the dedication of those who served the nation.

G40DDktWMAAwjxG G40DDkwXIAEQ9sc

Zayed National Museum

The nation’s flag was also raised at the Zayed National Museum, set to open on Dec. 3, 2025, led by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

12 0 2064 0 0 G40NRAzXsAATRRz

Al Dhafra Fort

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, led the flag-raising ceremony, celebrating the UAE’s rich history and strategic significance of the region.

20251101 HBZ UAE Flag Day pic HH copy 42 20251101 HBZ UAE Flag Day pic HH copy 46

Ruler’s Representative Court, Al Ain Region

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the UAE flag at the Ruler’s Representative Court, Al Ain Region, demonstrating the values of patriotism and loyalty.

20251103 HH MBH Raises UAE Flag Day3 20251103 HH MBH Raises UAE Flag Day6

Wahat Al Karama

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, raised the flag at Wahat Al Karama, a memorial site paying tribute to the UAE’s soldiers and Emirati heroes.

Screenshot 2025 11 03 at 4.44.14 PM e1762173971328 G40yi2eWcAAeWTz

Al Jahili Fort

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, raised the flag at the historic fort, reflecting the country’s respect for its cultural landmarks and history.

G40pv12WoAAkJ B G40pv0TX0AApaB6

Flag Day is not only a celebration of the UAE’s national emblem but also a symbol of unity, loyalty, and pride among citizens and residents. With many taking part in public ceremonies and events, they reaffirm their allegiance to the UAE.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin20 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 2163507988

Oman grants citizenship to 45 individuals under new nationality law

15 seconds ago
iStock 1037085220 1

Abu Dhabi court dismisses groom’s Dh100,000 claim over wedding hall heat

6 mins ago
557995845 1107965608170570 1427603575050482611 n

PH embassy in Egypt warns OFWs against illegal recruitment

10 mins ago
539252092 1338486364299922 3348127028960391929 n

Will Ashley speaks out against online hate targeting him, family, and friends

49 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button