From Zayed National Museum to Wahat Al Karama: UAE flags raised across Abu Dhabi’s iconic sites for Flag Day

The UAE celebrated its annual Flag Day on November 3, with leaders, residents, and citizens across the country coming together to honor the nation’s symbol of unity, pride, and heritage.

UAE Flag Day is observed every year to commemorate the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming President of the UAE and the efforts of the country’s Founding Fathers. The annual occasion serves as a reminder of the country’s progress, achievements, and national identity.

To mark the celebration, flag-raising ceremonies took place at iconic locations across the Abu Dhabi emirate, led by UAE leaders and members of the ruling family.

Qasr Al Hosn

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the nation’s flag alongside retired service personnel at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, marking a solemn tribute to the country’s history and the dedication of those who served the nation.

Zayed National Museum

The nation’s flag was also raised at the Zayed National Museum, set to open on Dec. 3, 2025, led by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Al Dhafra Fort

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, led the flag-raising ceremony, celebrating the UAE’s rich history and strategic significance of the region.

Ruler’s Representative Court, Al Ain Region

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the UAE flag at the Ruler’s Representative Court, Al Ain Region, demonstrating the values of patriotism and loyalty.

Wahat Al Karama

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, raised the flag at Wahat Al Karama, a memorial site paying tribute to the UAE’s soldiers and Emirati heroes.

Al Jahili Fort

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, raised the flag at the historic fort, reflecting the country’s respect for its cultural landmarks and history.

Flag Day is not only a celebration of the UAE’s national emblem but also a symbol of unity, loyalty, and pride among citizens and residents. With many taking part in public ceremonies and events, they reaffirm their allegiance to the UAE.