Dubai launches world’s first self-service gold purity testing kiosk

Dubai Municipality has unveiled the world’s first self-service kiosk that can test the purity of gold jewelery in less than a minute.

The new technology, called the “Smart Gold and Jewelery Testing Lab,” was introduced at GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The kiosk operates as a fully functional laboratory unit that uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to deliver fast and accurate purity test results.

According to Dubai Municipality, the self-service machine allows consumers to test the purity of gold and other precious metals and receive the results through SMS or a printed receipt. The report shows the metal composition in percentages, including gold, silver, copper, and zinc.

Officials said the innovation aims to enhance consumer confidence and improve service quality in Dubai’s gold and jewelery sector.

The municipality plans to install the smart kiosks in key areas across the emirate, including the Gold Souq and major shopping malls, to make testing more accessible for residents and tourists.

The new system offers results within seconds compared to the traditional testing process through the Dubai Central Laboratory, which takes up to seven days.

Earlier, Dubai Municipality signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) to provide precious metal testing services in the new Gold Souq.