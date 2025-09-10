Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde anew: He has nothing to hide

Actress and TV host Maine Mendoza broke her silence on Sunday to defend her husband, Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde, after a Senate witness accused him of demanding money from contractors in exchange for public works projects.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Mendoza admitted her initial reaction to the issue was “informal and casual,” but stressed she could not remain silent after her family endured days of “vile remarks.”

“I will never accept the narrative that accuses us of stealing and living off taxpayers’ money. That is not who Arjo is, that is not who I am, and that is not who we are—no amount of noise and accusations will ever make it true,” she wrote.

Mendoza emphasized that their livelihood does not come from politics: “Not a single part of our life has been built on taxpayers’ money. Everything we have comes from years of work and savings. We pay our taxes, and we pay them truthfully.”

The actress also vowed she would never defend dishonesty: “And if Arjo ever did anything dishonest, if he were truly guilty, I certainly wouldn’t defend him and cover for him. Accuse him of other things if you wish, but not of stealing from people—that is one line he has never crossed, and never will.”

Contractor Curlee Discaya earlier testified before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that 17 lawmakers and several DPWH officials solicited or received money to secure projects. Atayde denied any wrongdoing, asserting he never abused his position.

Mendoza appealed to the public to let due process take its course: “Legal actions will be taken, and Arjo will clear his name by proving his innocence. God knows the truth, and we stand with clean hands.”

The Quezon City solon, who won reelection in May, vowed to continue serving his district despite the controversy.