Sotto secures 15 signatures in bid to unseat Escudero as Senate president

Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III confirmed Monday that he has gathered 15 signatures from fellow senators backing his bid to become Senate president, a move that would oust current chamber leader Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“I was told that I have 15 signatures,” Sotto told reporters.

The Senate has 24 members, with 13 votes needed to elect a new president.

Sotto, who previously served as Senate president from 2018 to 2022, did not immediately disclose which senators signed the resolution but said the support was “broad” and “crossed party lines.”

Escudero, was reelected Senate president in July 2025, has yet to issue a statement on the reported signatures.