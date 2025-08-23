Kathryn Bernardo set for major TV comeback with Dreamscape Entertainment

Dreamscape Entertainment has confirmed its upcoming television project featuring actress Kathryn Bernardo, sparking excitement among fans.

“The wait is over. SHE IS BACK AND READY,” the ABS-CBN production unit announced on Instagram on Aug. 22, along with a teaser video of Bernardo preparing for a photoshoot.

“The Asia’s Superstar, Kathryn Bernardo is now ready for her grandest comeback with Dreamscape Entertainment,” it added, without disclosing specific details. The project was only teased as “coming soon.”

This marks Bernardo’s reunion with Dreamscape after her breakout role in the 2010 hit TV series Mara Clara.

Bernardo’s last television series was 2 Good 2 Be True in 2022. She also appeared earlier this year as a judge on Pilipinas Got Talent season 7.

Her recent films include A Very Good Girl (2023) and Hello, Love, Again (2024), the latter earning the title of highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

Aside from the Dreamscape project, Bernardo is set to headline another major production described as a “queenly” collaboration with actress Nadine Lustre.